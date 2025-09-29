Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 3,022 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 765.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $294.97 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $307.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $312.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.26 and a 200-day moving average of $241.12.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

