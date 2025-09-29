Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 157 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE PM opened at $164.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.55. The stock has a market cap of $256.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

