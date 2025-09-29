Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) and Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Financial Review

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) and Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Host Hotels & Resorts and Stag Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels & Resorts 0 5 6 0 2.55 Stag Industrial 0 4 2 0 2.33

Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $17.77, indicating a potential upside of 2.10%. Stag Industrial has a consensus target price of $38.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.26%. Given Stag Industrial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stag Industrial is more favorable than Host Hotels & Resorts.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels & Resorts 11.12% 9.90% 5.07% Stag Industrial 29.14% 6.71% 3.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Stag Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

98.5% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Stag Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Stag Industrial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Stag Industrial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels & Resorts $5.68 billion 2.11 $697.00 million $0.94 18.52 Stag Industrial $767.38 million 8.46 $189.22 million $1.27 27.38

Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Stag Industrial. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stag Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stag Industrial has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Stag Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Host Hotels & Resorts pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Stag Industrial pays out 117.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Host Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Stag Industrial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Host Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts beats Stag Industrial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Stag Industrial

(Get Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.