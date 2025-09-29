GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) versus Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR) Financial Survey

Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR – Get Free Report) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Green Street Capital and GCM Grosvenor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A GCM Grosvenor 5.18% -149.74% 19.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Green Street Capital and GCM Grosvenor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Street Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00 GCM Grosvenor 0 2 2 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

GCM Grosvenor has a consensus price target of $15.13, indicating a potential upside of 24.98%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than Green Street Capital.

This table compares Green Street Capital and GCM Grosvenor”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GCM Grosvenor $514.01 million 4.57 $18.69 million $0.15 80.68

GCM Grosvenor has higher revenue and earnings than Green Street Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

100.0% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of Green Street Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Green Street Capital has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GCM Grosvenor beats Green Street Capital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Green Street Capital Corp. invests in environmental technology companies that require capital for expansion or are pursuing acquisition strategies. It also recycles grease trap waste for the production of biomass feedstock used in blending biofuels. Green Street Capital Corp. was formerly known as Jaguar Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Green Street Capital Corp. in July 2010. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

About GCM Grosvenor

(Get Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor Inc. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm invests in multi-strategy, credit-focused, equity-focused, macro-focused, commodity-focused, and other specialty portfolios. It focuses in hedge fund asset classes, private equity, real estate, and/or infrastructure, credit and absolute return strategies. It also focuses in primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to do seed investments in small, emerging, and diverse private equity firms. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. It prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, advanced electronics, information technology, biosciences, and advanced materials. It focuses on Ohio and the Midwest region. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. GCM Grosvenor Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia, Australia and Europe.

