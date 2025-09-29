Montis Financial LLC Purchases 16,026 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Montis Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,026 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 4.9% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $17,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $188.57 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $190.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.