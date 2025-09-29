Beacon Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,881. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $464.18 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $623.77. The stock has a market cap of $175.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $476.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

