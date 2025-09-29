V Square Quantitative Management LLC Trims Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,746 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $810,047,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $633,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,735 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $662,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,775,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,712,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,637 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.64.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $202.37 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.15 and a twelve month high of $210.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.47. The firm has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a PE ratio of 126.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at $56,119,152.78. This represents a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,629,805.65. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,415,030 shares of company stock valued at $279,198,494 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

