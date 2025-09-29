GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 683.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after buying an additional 1,298,515 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,608,000 after purchasing an additional 524,633 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,516,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,812,000 after purchasing an additional 52,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after purchasing an additional 889,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,108,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $284.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $264.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

