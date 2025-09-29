Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.05) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

KEN traded up GBX 0.01 on Monday, reaching GBX 0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 82,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,402. Kendrick Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 0.15 and a 12-month high of GBX 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 16.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.24. The company has a market cap of £967,718.40, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of -1.19.

Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. It explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. The company's projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.

