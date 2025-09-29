Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.05) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Kendrick Resources Stock Performance
KEN traded up GBX 0.01 on Monday, reaching GBX 0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 82,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,402. Kendrick Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 0.15 and a 12-month high of GBX 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 16.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.24. The company has a market cap of £967,718.40, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of -1.19.
About Kendrick Resources
