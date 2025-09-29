Elser Financial Planning Inc Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Elser Financial Planning Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $215.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.82. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $217.32. The company has a market capitalization of $97.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

