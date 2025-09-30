Brokerages Set Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Target Price at $13.50

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Tactile Systems Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.03. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.93 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.06%. Tactile Systems Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tactile Systems Technology

In other news, CEO Sheri Louise Dodd sold 7,762 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $95,938.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 173,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,200.44. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 248.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 683,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 487,392 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 551,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 165,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,793,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,618,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 89,600 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.