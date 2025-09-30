Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

LNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $66.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.The business had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $82,265,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $82,496,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6,869.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,043 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 98.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,792,000 after buying an additional 538,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,210,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

