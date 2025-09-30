Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Down 16.6% – Time to Sell?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.43 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.46 ($0.02). Approximately 114,983,711 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 114,629,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Wishbone Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £37.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -530.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.46.

Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

