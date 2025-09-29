Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 24000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Aton Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$28.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.41.

About Aton Resources

(Get Free Report)

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and base metal deposits. Aton Resources Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.