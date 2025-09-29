Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 17,058 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,122,075.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 28,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,850.42. This represents a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 25th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 14,296 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $926,523.76.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 14,391 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $932,680.71.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 19,025 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $1,242,332.50.

On Monday, September 22nd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 15,202 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $972,319.92.

On Friday, September 19th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 50,693 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $3,275,274.73.

On Thursday, September 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $7,564,412.53.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 106,521 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $6,629,867.04.

On Monday, September 15th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 96,294 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $6,079,040.22.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 99,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $6,173,461.12.

On Friday, September 12th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 97,209 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $6,227,208.54.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,903,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,472. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a market cap of $116.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $68.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,886,000 after purchasing an additional 199,467 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 47,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 34,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

