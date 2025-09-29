Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Stock Price Up 50% – Here’s What Happened

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 50% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,529,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 895% from the average session volume of 153,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.