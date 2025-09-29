City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Stock Price Up 8.6% – Here’s Why

City Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 1,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 9,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

City Developments Trading Up 6.5%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

City Developments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $0.0188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 35.0%.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

