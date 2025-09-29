StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Stock Price Up 30.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) rose 30.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 451,792 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 588% from the average daily volume of 65,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$7.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.23.

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

