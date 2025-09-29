Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 1144058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Separately, Roth Capital set a C$1.20 price target on shares of Logan Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logan Energy currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.49.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$488.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 5.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.67.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

