Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Shares Down 3.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.59 and last traded at C$1.65. Approximately 167,691 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 309% from the average daily volume of 41,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

Petrus Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.38. The firm has a market cap of C$224.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Petrus Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 811.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Petrus Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd is a company that is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of energy business assets. The company receives maximum revenue from oil and natural gas. The company’s core operating areas are Ferrier, Central Alberta, and the Rocky Mountain foothills.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.