Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Up 2.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.52 and last traded at $110.22. Approximately 12,001,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 13,810,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Arete began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

Nebius Group Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.37 and a beta of 3.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.60 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 99.34% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Research analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIS. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Nebius Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

