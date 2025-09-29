QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $164.76 and last traded at $165.30. 7,450,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 8,292,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $178.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,291. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,713,603,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,713,000. Amundi increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,866,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $502,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,529 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

