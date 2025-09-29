CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.890-1.910 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.750-1.770 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.41.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.10. 6,526,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.21.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 10.42%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 23.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,725,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,628,000 after purchasing an additional 899,505 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,022,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 5,100,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,393,000 after buying an additional 190,412 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 550,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 185,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 158,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,196 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

