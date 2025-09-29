ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Down 14.4% – Here’s Why

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.33 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.95 ($0.12). Approximately 12,629,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 8,586,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.45 ($0.14).

ImmuPharma Stock Down 14.4%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of £44.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1,005.62 and a beta of 1.53.

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) EPS for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. Research analysts predict that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

