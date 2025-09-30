Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $111.18 on Friday. Enersys has a 52-week low of $76.57 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average of $92.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Enersys had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enersys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Enersys during the fourth quarter worth about $1,029,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Enersys by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Enersys by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Enersys by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Enersys by 35,119.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 123,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 122,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

