Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Down 16.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) dropped 16.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.43 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.46 ($0.02). Approximately 114,983,711 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 114,629,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £37.89 million, a PE ratio of -530.91 and a beta of 1.30.
Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.28) EPS for the quarter.
About Wishbone Gold
Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
