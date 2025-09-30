Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Shares Down 44.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Free Report) fell 44.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 2,107,995 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,349% from the average session volume of 145,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Japan Gold Stock Down 44.4%

The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$38.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.38.

Japan Gold Company Profile

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

