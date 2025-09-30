Wall Street Zen Downgrades Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) to Hold

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.
Viomi Technology Trading Down 2.9%
NASDAQ VIOT opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $228.54 million, a PE ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viomi Technology stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VIOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 303,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.44% of Viomi Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Viomi Technology
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.
