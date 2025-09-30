Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

KMTS opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14. Kestra Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $27.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kestra Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Kestra Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kestra Medical Technologies by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Kestra Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kestra Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000.

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

