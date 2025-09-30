Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

BELFB has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Bel Fuse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BELFB

Bel Fuse Trading Down 1.7%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of BELFB opened at $140.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.79. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $57.99 and a twelve month high of $152.45.

In other news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,640. This represents a 15.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Dawson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $152,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,653.55. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,552,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.