ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:ZK opened at $29.30 on Friday. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the first quarter valued at about $418,000.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

