CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Singular Research upgraded CuriosityStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Trading Up 1.1%

CURI opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $313.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $7.15.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $19.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.75 million. CuriosityStream has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan Huberman sold 50,000 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,233,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,486. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip Brady Hayden sold 35,578 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $156,898.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 54,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,230.34. The trade was a 39.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,328,727 shares of company stock worth $29,438,661. 52.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.