Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.
GNRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on Generac and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.11.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNRC
Generac Price Performance
Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Generac
In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $906,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 552,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,202,968.86. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Generac by 81.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 740.7% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $36,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Generac
Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Generac
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.