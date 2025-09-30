Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.55 per share and revenue of $931.6150 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 1, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.03 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 54.81%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.40. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $126.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $3.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $13.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.4%. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 45,685.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at about $919,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 100.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 61.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CALM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cal-Maine Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

