Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBKDY. Zacks Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cfra Research upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $51.72.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

