R.H. Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.1% of R.H. Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. R.H. Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Afbi LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after buying an additional 1,405,030 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $610.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $592.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $615.26. The company has a market cap of $733.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

