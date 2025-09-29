Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Has $271,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $595.97 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $602.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $576.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

