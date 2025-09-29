Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.9% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $33,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 24.3% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 109.8% in the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 904.4% during the second quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.8% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.13.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $140.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $177.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.63 and a 200-day moving average of $139.59. The company has a market cap of $192.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

