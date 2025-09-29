Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,142 shares during the period. GE Vernova comprises 1.1% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $19,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 252.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,016,000 after purchasing an additional 892,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,013,000 after acquiring an additional 868,927 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 10,044.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 842,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,773,000 after acquiring an additional 834,129 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 627.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 926,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,946,000 after acquiring an additional 799,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $223,556,000.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $605.21 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.50 and a twelve month high of $677.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $622.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.47. The stock has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.88.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. HSBC boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $614.00 target price for the company. Melius Research set a $740.00 target price on GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.35.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

