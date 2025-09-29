Smith Salley Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.4% of Smith Salley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,431,157.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,684.65. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,511,060.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,624,689.76. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $152.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $356.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.68.

View Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.