Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.60 and last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 629752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.36.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $36.50 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.59.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.12 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 189.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 107,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 70,593 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

