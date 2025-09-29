Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Stake Lessened by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 219.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.1% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 31.1% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock opened at $487.53 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $448.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.59.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

