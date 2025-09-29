Lazari Capital Management Inc. Purchases 413 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $177.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.01. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $190.00. The company has a market cap of $421.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 591.92, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,611.04. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $973,650,893.46. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,634,634 shares of company stock worth $250,524,804. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

