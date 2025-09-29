Genesis Private Wealth LLC Acquires 48 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Genesis Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Genesis Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16,500.0% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 6,707,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,373,000 after buying an additional 6,666,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,872,814,000 after buying an additional 6,180,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,676,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,578,499,000 after buying an additional 2,559,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,471,426,000 after buying an additional 2,121,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $273.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $286.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.90 and a 200-day moving average of $209.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8348 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

