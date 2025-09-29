R.H. Investment Group LLC Buys 205 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

R.H. Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 5.0% of R.H. Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. R.H. Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $291.54 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.18 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $118.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.36 and a 200-day moving average of $303.59.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the sale, the vice president owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,032,866.33. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,651.52. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

