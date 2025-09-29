PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.7% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $140.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $177.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.