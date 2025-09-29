V Square Quantitative Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Pfizer stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

