iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Stake Lessened by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,072 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,023.6% in the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,974 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 489.6% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,609,000 after buying an additional 1,132,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,211,000 after purchasing an additional 988,955 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,135,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,394,000 after buying an additional 747,194 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $119.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.53. The company has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $121.77.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
