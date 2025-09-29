Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Sold by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36,358.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,364,000 after acquiring an additional 587,919 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $215.40 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $217.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

