Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,681 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 246,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 158,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after buying an additional 30,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.07 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $101.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.56. The firm has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

